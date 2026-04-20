“I’m not sure he’ll stay at Bayern Munich for long,” the former French international and 1998 World Cup winner told Sport1 on the sidelines of the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday, referring to Olise.
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“I’m not sure he’ll stay at Bayern Munich for long”: FCB receives a gloomy prognosis for the superstar
“He’s in a class of his own and the driving force behind Bayern’s attack,” Desailly enthused about his compatriot. “It’s simply incredible how he uses the ball. The discipline he shows within the system is impressive. He’s among the very best,” the former world-class defender added.
Olise, who joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024 for €53 million, has quickly established himself as one of the world’s best. Losing the French international would hit the club hard.
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool have all been linked to the winger, with Sport Bild reporting at the end of March that Liverpool would be ready to pay €200m for his services.
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Is Michael Olise on his way out? FC Bayern remain composed.
Olise is under contract with Bayern until 2029, and the club’s hierarchy is relaxed about the future of the winger. “Any club that tries to woo him must remember: anyone who plays for FC Bayern knows what they have here,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told Sport Bild. Sporting director Max Eberl added, “We’re not wasting a single thought on a summer departure.”
Desailly, meanwhile, has no specific club in mind as Olise’s next destination, but nevertheless said: “He’s young; let’s wait until the World Cup is over first. I don’t know the terms of his contract. He’s such a huge talent; perhaps the Premier League. They want the best. He’s one of the best.”
Before moving to Munich, the Londoner made 82 appearances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. This season for FCB, the 24-year-old has recorded 47 goal contributions (18 goals, 29 assists) in 44 outings, including standout performances in both Champions League quarter-final legs against Real Madrid.
FC Bayern Munich: Michael Olise and co. are aiming for the treble
Bayern Munich clinched a record 30th Bundesliga title on Sunday, edging VfB Stuttgart 4-2 on Matchday 30. The subsequent celebrations, however, were briefly overshadowed by winger Nicolas Olise, who skipped both the championship shirt and the traditional title photograph.
Celebrations were relatively low-key, as two more trophies are in sight. On Wednesday, Olise and his team-mates travel to Bayer Leverkusen for the DFB-Pokal semi-final, with the final at the end of May likely to feature either VfB Stuttgart or SC Freiburg.
Having already eliminated Real Madrid, Vincent Kompany’s side remain in contention for the Champions League. The semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain begins in France on 28 April, with the return leg in Munich eight days later.
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Michael Olise: His stats at FC Bayern
Games
99 goals
Goals
38 assists
Assists: 52
52 titles
Titles
2× German champion (2025, 2026), 1× German Super Cup winner (2025)