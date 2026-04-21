Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany has firmly denied a sensational rumour about a possible role as a TV pundit in England for the upcoming World Cup this summer, and caused a stir at the press conference ahead of Wednesday’s cup semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen.
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"I'll have no family left next year!" Bayern coach Vincent Kompany quashes the sensational rumour, drawing laughter from the room
"No chance, no chance," Kompany interjected before the question about the Daily Mail report was even finished. "What am I supposed to do, work as a TV pundit on holiday? Then I won’t have a family left in Munich next year." The room laughed at his remark.
Earlier, British journalist Mike Keegan had reported in the Daily Mail that “several” English TV channels had approached the FC Bayern Munich coach to act as an expert for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but had been turned down by the Belgian.
His insider knowledge of England striker Harry Kane made him a sought-after pundit, but the Belgian—who has previously worked as an expert for the BBC and Sky—has already ruled out the move.
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FC Bayern are chasing the treble – but three players are out.
Bayern Munich, fresh from securing their 35th Bundesliga crown last weekend, now turn their attention to the DFB-Pokal. A semi-final trip to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday offers the record champions a chance to reach their first cup final since 2020. Victory would send the club to its first final since 2020. Head coach Kompany must manage without the injured trio of Serge Gnabry (adductor strain), Lennart Karl (rehab after a muscle tear) and Tom Bischof (muscle tear).
In the Champions League, the club will contest the first leg of its semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on 28 April, with the return fixture set for 6 May.