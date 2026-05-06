'I got my goal!' - Bukayo Saka basks in decisive role in Arsenal's 'beautiful story' as Atletico Madrid win seals Champions League final spot

The Gunners delivered a composed and professional display to end their two-decade wait for a European Cup final appearance. While the game was tight, Saka capitalized on a rare mistake from Oblak just before half-time to react quickest to a loose ball in the six-yard box. It was his 81st goal for the club and arguably his most significant to date.

Reflecting on the strike, Saka said: "It's definitely up there. In those situations I just try to stay alive and sometimes it bounces for you, sometimes it doesn't but you have to be there. I was there and it fell for me. I got my goal, so glory to god and we'll go to the final now."

The atmosphere inside the stadium provided the perfect backdrop for the historic win, with Saka noting: "It started before the game when we were arriving on the coaches, I've never seen anything like it. They pushed us, and pushed us, and pushed us. They've got their special moment at the end so we're celebrating it together."