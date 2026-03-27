Following their hard-fought 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the playoff semi-final, the Squadra Azzurra can breathe a sigh of relief for now. In Tuesday’s final against Bosnia and Herzegovina, they will be looking to avoid a third consecutive debacle.
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"I felt the weight of the whole country on my shoulders": Italy battles against "monsters" and the next debacle
"We’ve seen a bit of a nightmare this week, if you think back to what’s happened to Italy in recent years," said Sandro Tonali after the match, referring to the team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. At the same time, the Newcastle United midfielder, who had put his team ahead with a superb strike, admitted: "We were nervous and anxious."
However, his team had "shaken off all that". Moise Kean of AC Florence, who scored the goal that made it 2-0, struck a similar note, explaining: "After my goal, I felt the whole country on my shoulders."
- AFP
Italy under pressure and facing "an enormous responsibility towards children"
Before the match, a photo accompanying an article in *Corriere dello Sport* had once again highlighted the pressure weighing on Italy. It showed young fans and children, created using artificial intelligence, to illustrate that they had never before been able to cheer on their country at a World Cup. Manuel Locatelli was even the player who presumably responded to this. “We felt this enormous responsibility towards the children,” said the Juventus Turin veteran.
Now they face the challenge of Bosnia, led by veteran striker Edin Dzeko of FC Schalke 04, who saved his team from defeat against Wales shortly before full-time to take the match into extra time and later watched the penalty shootout from the bench. “Italy are the favourites, even though we’re playing at home,” he said, also speaking of the enormous “pressure” on Italy.
But the "others" would feel that too, explained national coach Gennaro Gattuso. Tonali, meanwhile, warned: "We’ll have to go through the fire for at least another 90 minutes."
Italy: Potential group at the 2026 World Cup
Group B Canada Italy/Bosnia and Herzegovina Qatar Switzerland