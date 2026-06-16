'I don't want to go against the manager' - Bukayo Saka admits taking fitness 'gamble' ahead of England's World Cup opener vs Croatia

The attacker addressed his manager's concerns regarding his capability to last an entire match, acknowledging the inherent risks of playing through the pain barrier on the grandest international stage.

Saka stated: "I don’t want to say anything that goes against the manager. But what I would say between Mikel [Arteta] and Arsenal’s medical team and England’s medical team, since March they have managed me amazingly and helped me get back on the pitch and do what I can for the team. I am feeling better than I have felt for the last few months. I am ready to go.

"As players it’s the biggest gamble, especially if you’re not feeling your sharpest. You have the choice whether you don’t play or you put yourself out there knowing people are going to judge you the same. At the end of the day people don’t really care how you’re feeling, they expect you to deliver, they expect you to perform. I’m happy to take the gamble. It paid off, I’d say. I’m going to continue doing that. But I am feeling a lot better than I did in March and I’m ready to go."