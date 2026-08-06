AFP
I don’t want to give him advice’ – Luka Modric makes plea for Rafael Leao to stay at AC Milan
Modric addresses Leao transfer speculation
Modric has spoken out on the future of Leao, providing a fascinating insight into the dynamic at San Siro as the transfer window enters its most critical phase. The Portuguese international, who has been a cornerstone of the Rossoneri attack for seven years, made his intentions clear at the end of the 2025-26 season, suggesting that he was ready to test himself in a different environment.
The veteran midfielder took a measured approach, choosing to respect Leao’s personal agency while making no secret of his admiration for the player's talents. "No, I don’t want to give him advice," Modric told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Rafa is mature enough to know what’s best for him. He knows how much the fans and the club love him. He’s a great player and it’s great to have him here. He just has to work hard and give his best for Milan, as he always has done."
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Acknowledging recent struggles and peak potential
Modric was also candid about Leao's recent form, acknowledging that the previous season was not the winger's most productive. The Portuguese star faced several physical setbacks that hindered his ability to maintain consistency on the pitch. For Modric, the prospect of playing alongside a fully fit and focused Leao is a significant motivator, especially as Milan looks to navigate a season without the financial and sporting benefits of Champions League football.
"Maybe he’s not coming off the best season, he had a couple of injuries and wasn’t feeling at his best physically, but he’s still a great footballer. In my opinion, if he were to stay, it would be fantastic for all of us because he’s one of the best in the world when he’s at his peak," Modric observed.
Amorim provides positive update on Leao's mindset
The veteran midfielder's comments come at a time when head coach Ruben Amorim has also been forced to address the winger's future. Despite reports at the end of the 2025-26 campaign suggesting that Leao was ready for a fresh challenge, the mood in the camp appears to have shifted. During the club's pre-season tour in Australia, Amorim insisted that the Portuguese star remains fully committed to the Rossoneri project.
"All the players are working really well: both those who started from day one and those who arrived later. Rafa is lucky to be at a club like Milan, so he should be happy. I feel he’s happy and motivated," he said.
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The hope for a continued partnership
Despite the ongoing rumors and the player’s previously stated desire for a new challenge, Modric concluded his thoughts by reiterating his personal wish to see Leao in Italy. He acknowledged the business side of the sport but left no doubt about his preference from a purely footballing perspective. "As I said, he and the club will decide what the best solution will be, but as a footballer, of course I want Rafa in my team," Modric added.
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