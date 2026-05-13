AFP
'I don't want him at Real Madrid' - Iker Casillas speaks out against Jose Mourinho's potential return to the Bernabeu
A firm rejection of Mourinho's return
Casillas has used his official X account to weigh in on one of the most talked-about topics surrounding Madrid. With Mourinho's Benfica contract containing a break clause that activates at the end of the season, speculation about the Portuguese manager's potential return to the Madrid bench has intensified. However, the legendary goalkeeper doesn't want to see Mourinho back at the Bernabeu.
Tagging the club's official account, Casillas was emphatic in his remarks regarding the type of manager the club needs ahead of Alvaro Arbeloa's possible departure. "I don't want him at Real Madrid," the former captain stated. "I think other managers would be better suited to coach the club of my life."
- AFP
Professional nuances and no hard feelings
Despite the historically tense relationship they shared during Mourinho's time at the Bernabeu, which ended with the goalkeeper being benched and causing a social rift within Madrid, Casillas wanted to separate the professional from the personal. The former goalkeeper acknowledged 'The Special One's' value as a manager before clarifying that his words didn't stem from past animosity, but rather from a purely sporting perspective on what the club needs now.
In this regard, Casillas nuanced his criticism to avoid misunderstandings about his inner motivations. "I think he's a great professional. I have no problem with Mourinho. It's a personal opinion. Nothing more," he stated firmly.
Concern over the title drought
Casillas's comments weren't limited to the name of the future coach; he also analysed the current state of the Madrid squad in a separate post. He was critical of the team's performance in recent seasons, pointing out that the lack of major trophies in the Bernabeu trophy cabinet is a warning sign for the board led by Florentino Perez. "When Real Madrid goes two seasons without winning a title, it's cause for concern," he said.
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What comes next?
Real Madrid were beaten 2-0 in El Clasico at the weekend, which confirmed Barcelona as La Liga champions for a second successive year. Arbeloa will still be hoping to finish the season strongly, with matches against Real Oviedo, Sevilla and Athletic Club to come, before a firm decision is taken on who will manage the senior team next season.