At the end of the season, Leon Goretzka and Bayern Munich will part ways. The 25-year-old's contract expires next June, and the German club has already announced that the player will leave on a free transfer. Keep an eye on the transfer market, because such an important player on a free transfer could become a low-cost opportunity for many clubs during the summer transfer window. Among the clubs that have turned their attention to the midfielder are Inter and Milan, who have already had some contact with his entourage.
Translated by
How much does Goretzka earn at Bayern Munich and what salary is he asking for from interested clubs: Milan and Inter are waiting in the wings
THE FIGURES BEHIND THE GORETZKA DEAL
The two Milanese teams are considering and evaluating their next moves. At present, the obstacle in any negotiations could be the financial demands of Goretzka and his agent: €7 million in net wages, which is more or less what he currently earns at Bayern Munich, €8–10 million in bonuses upon signing, plus agent's fees. This is a significant investment, especially for a player who is available on a free transfer. Considering the total cost of the operation, it would amount to nearly €20 million.
ARSENAL IN POLE POSITION
Beyond the costs, however, there is a queue to sign Goretzka for free. Many European clubs are considering an initial approach to understand how to proceed with the aim of staying ahead of the competition. According to Bild, Arsenal are currently in pole position, having already expressed interest in January and not having any major budget issues in meeting the player's demands, who has already put the Gunners at the top of his list of preferences. Milan and Inter are therefore watching from the sidelines, aware of the difficulties, but Goretzka on a free transfer is also tempting in Serie A.