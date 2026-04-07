Work is underway regarding Juventus’ goalkeeping situation, with changes between the posts possible this summer: Perin would like to play more regularly and was already considering a move back in January, whilst Di Gregorio is being monitored by the club’s management and coaching staff; should a convincing offer come in, he could leave Turin. For this reason, the Bianconeri are beginning to look around for a potential replacement: among the names on the list is that of Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, an explicit request from Luciano Spalletti, who has already coached him during his time at Roma (on the recommendation of Walter Sabatini, he arrived as Szczesny’s deputy and the following year became first-choice under Di Francesco).