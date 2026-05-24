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How Man Utd intend to stop £73m flop Jadon Sancho leaving Old Trafford in cut-price transfer deal following testing one-goal loan spell at Aston Villa
United plan contract trigger to protect value
According to Bild, Manchester United are set to trigger an extension in Sancho’s contract, which is set to expire this summer, to ensure they receive a substantial transfer fee for the winger.
The move is designed to prevent the 24-year-old from walking away for nothing or leaving in a cut-price deal that would represent a massive loss on their initial £73m investment. While the England international has struggled to find his best form since moving to Old Trafford in 2021, club officials believe that protecting his market value is a priority.
By extending his terms, United maintain leverage in negotiations with potential suitors who may have been hoping to land the attacker on the cheap following a series of inconsistent loan spells.
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Dortmund return on the cards for Sancho
Reports from Germany suggest that Sancho is eager to secure a permanent return to Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga giants are the club where he originally rose to prominence, and sporting director Lars Ricken is reportedly aware of the player's desire to head back to Signal Iduna Park for a third spell.
However, Dortmund themselves are said to be weighing up whether the winger can truly rediscover the world-class form he displayed during his first stint in Germany.
The situation is further complicated by United's stance on his valuation. While Sancho views a return to the Westfalenstadion as the ideal way to jumpstart his career, the Red Devils' insistence on a significant fee could prove to be a major stumbling block for the German side, who may be reluctant to pay a premium for a player whose stock has fallen significantly over the last two seasons.
Struggles continue during Aston Villa loan
Sancho’s most recent loan at Aston Villa has done little to convince critics he is back to his best.
During his time under Unai Emery, the winger has found himself on the periphery of the squad, managing just nine starts in the Premier League. His output has remained a concern, with a solitary goal to his name during a testing period in the Midlands where he failed to secure a regular starting berth.
Even as Villa celebrated a historic Europa League final victory against Freiburg - their first major trophy in three decades - Sancho was limited to a late cameo. He entered the fray as a substitute for the final nine minutes of the match.
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Turkish interest offers alternative escape
While a return to Germany looks complicated, a move to the Super Lig could be on the cards for the Man City academy graduate.
Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Galatasaray have all been linked with a move for the winger as they look to add star power to their respective attacks.
Rumours have suggested that Sancho has already held exploratory talks in Istanbul regarding a potential move.