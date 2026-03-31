Highs and lows for Leroy Sané – speculation surrounds another attacking star: the winners and losers in the German national team

Despite his dip in form over the past few weeks at crisis-hit Newcastle United, he remains Nagelsmann’s first choice up front should the manager opt for a traditional centre-forward. In the starting line-up against Ghana, Woltemade made a good impression, particularly as a target man, even if he failed to find the net himself. His advantage is that, compared to his rivals, he brings a different element to the attack. Deniz Undav, meanwhile, has to settle for the role of super-sub.

The Stuttgart player emerges from the training camp as both a winner and a loser, in a manner of speaking. “Everybody’s Darling” fulfilled the national coach’s brief and shone as a “finisher” with his winning goal in front of a home crowd. Nagelsmann justified Undav’s role as a super-sub by arguing that his qualities only really come to the fore against tired opponents, and he was correct in noting that Undav actually scored the majority of his 23 goals for VfB (16) in the second half.

At the same time, Undav publicly questioned the “role discussions” so often mentioned by Nagelsmann when, speaking into the ARD microphone after the match, he expressed hopes for more playing time. Did he do himself any favours by doing so? Doubtful. The remark did not go down well with Nagelsmann, who had already emphasised beforehand that he only wanted to take players who would fulfil their roles without complaint. Undav did admit to “accepting” this. Nevertheless, at the subsequent press conference, Nagelsmann reacted visibly on edge – and unnecessarily bluntly – when asked about Undav’s comments: “He’s putting himself under pressure with his statements. From that perspective, it’s fine by me as long as he starts scoring fewer goals. If he’s happy with that, he’s welcome to do so.”

The whole truth is that Undav was barely involved in the game until his goal. That did not escape Nagelsmann’s notice, of course. “I didn’t think his performance was good until the goal,” he said, referring to the Stuttgart player’s few touches of the ball (13). At the same time, he conceded: “But that’s why he’s a top striker – because he’s there when the ball falls.”

Nagelsmann also questioned whether Undav would have "scored like that if he’d been running around for 70 minutes beforehand" and emphasised once again: "We’ll also need super-substitutes in the summer who are capable of deciding a match. That’s his job, his role." But is the debate over? Probably not for now, although Nagelsmann seems to have had enough of it already. "Deniz Undav has been the topic of conversation for seven days now."