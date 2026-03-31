Highs and lows for Leroy Sané – speculation surrounds another attacking star: the winners and losers in the German national team

The centre-back pairing is also a done deal. Come what may, Nico Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah will go into the World Cup as the first-choice duo. Even Schlotterbeck’s two mistakes against Switzerland won’t change that. After all, he is expected to play balls that open up space when building from the back.
Of course, the situation looks different for Nagelsmann, who had already promised Schlotterbeck a starting place in *kicker* and gave the BVB defensive leader his full backing even after the Switzerland match. One reason for the national coach’s conviction is obvious: Schlotterbeck is the only centre-back in the current squad with a strong left foot, and in such a ball-oriented system with Nagelsmann’s demands, he is simply indispensable. One can only hope that this was a one-off slip-up.
On the other hand, there is no question of the individual quality Schlotterbeck possesses in defending in space and in one-on-one situations. Tah also benefits from this, as he occasionally struggles to react in time, particularly during quick transitions. Against Switzerland, he was also too passive on two of the goals conceded.
However, Tah currently still has a comfortable lead over his rival Antonio Rüdiger. Even though the Bayern defender did not cut a fine figure in one incident against Ghana and had Schlotterbeck to thank for the score not being 1-1 sooner. Rüdiger is likely to be the first replacement should he not shoot himself in the foot with further controversies at Real Madrid.
Waldemar Anton can also count on a World Cup spot, even though he didn’t play a single minute. Much like Groß, the Dortmund player is a respected member of the DFB squad who is entirely content with his role as the man who sees narrow leads through to the final whistle. A call-up is also the deserved reward for a strong season at BVB. Nagelsmann even hinted at this for him after the final whistle: “We have a few who haven’t played at all, so we’ll have to see how the next few weeks go. But we also have Waldi, who is very likely to be in the squad, even though he didn’t play. With him, we know what we’ve got. He always gives it his all in training, goes full throttle. He’s often deserved to play, but you wouldn’t know it from watching him.”
Malick Thiaw was the fourth player in the squad, alongside Anton, Schade and substitute goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, who didn’t feature. He therefore remains a doubtful prospect.