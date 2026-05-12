'He was sorry' - Roberto De Zerbi vows to 'kiss & hug' Mathys Tel after 'crazy' overhead kick that saw Tottenham concede costly penalty vs Leeds

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was scathing in his assessment of the incident during Monday Night Football, highlighting that Tel appeared to see the opponent before committing to the clearance. The ex-Liverpool star said: "It’s just a crazy decision from Tel. What you think sometimes is we’ve been there sometimes as players where you don’t see the opposition player coming in. But he’s about to make his decision and he sees him, he looks. So he’s made his decision but as soon as he knows there’s someone there, it has to change.

"He still has time, he’s got to change his mind. I thought he hadn’t seen him initially, but he has. It’s a really, really poor decision. We’re talking about a young attacking player, making two ridiculous decisions in this game."



