During a broadcast of the Icon League, the indoor football league he founded, the 2014 World Cup winner, acting as a co-commentator, singled out Federico Valverde in particular as a threat to Real Madrid.
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"He's playing brilliantly at the moment": Toni Kroos pays special tribute to a Real Madrid star
"The Uruguayan is 'flying across the pitch'," emphasised Kroos: "It’s absolutely brilliant how he’s playing at the moment." He added that his former teammate is a key figure at Real Madrid, even beyond his sporting achievements on the pitch. "He’s the sort of player who possesses not only quality but also the right mentality," he explained.
Valverde is currently, without a doubt, one of the most in-form players in Europe; he particularly underlined his importance to Real in the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City. In the 3-0 first-leg victory, the versatile midfielder scored all three goals in spectacular fashion.
In the absence of Dani Carvajal, Valverde now also wears the captain’s armband. Across all competitions, he has been involved in a staggering 20 goals in 42 competitive matches this season, despite having played a large number of those games as a nominal right-back.
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Kroos and Valverde have won the Champions League twice together
Together with Valverde, Kroos played a total of 187 matches for Real Madrid and, alongside the 27-year-old, won two of his six Champions League titles as well as three La Liga titles.
Kroos, who has played for both clubs during his highly successful career, did not, however, offer any predictions for the eagerly anticipated clash. It is clear that the Munich defence faces a mammoth task – possibly the biggest of the season so far. Alongside Valverde, the recovered Kylian Mbappé is also in top form. Furthermore, manager Álvaro Arbeloa can rely on Vinicius Júnior or Arda Güler in attack.
FC Bayern are chasing a Bundesliga goalscoring record
But Bayern’s attack is also brimming with confidence at the moment. In the Bundesliga, Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and co. have scored a staggering 97 goals after 27 matchdays. This is seriously threatening the club’s own scoring record from the 1971/72 season, when the German record champions found the net 101 times.
The first leg at the legendary Bernabéu takes place in just over two weeks’ time on 7 April. Eight days later, the return leg will be played at Munich’s Allianz Arena. The winner will face either PSG or Liverpool in the semi-finals.
Federico Valverde: Performance statistics for Real Madrid this season
Games Forty-two Goals 8 Assists 12