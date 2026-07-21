Let's be honest from the outset. Lamine Yamal, the Spanish jewel and Barcelona winger, once showed frightening signs of an "unprofessional" mentality that threatened to cut his career short.

Those signs? His objections when hauled off the pitch, along with the parties and the life he led away from the green rectangle.

Yet Yamal has begun to mature since the early days of his career, and it showed in several key moments at the 2026 World Cup:

* Firstly: his sacrifice for the sake of his national team, Spain.

* Secondly: his conduct with the great legends of the game.

* Thirdly: the battle of the final.

Take the first point. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente admitted frankly that Yamal learned at the 2026 World Cup "how to sacrifice for the team".

In other words, he gave up his desire to be the number one star or the man with the best individual numbers. He did it to help the team win, to free his teammates and open up spaces for them.

De la Fuente himself said as much, stressing that he loved this new personality from Yamal, one that reflects his great footballing maturity.

On to the second point. The whole world saw how the Barcelona jewel behaved with two legends, "Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi", when he met them at the 2026 World Cup.

Spain, led by Yamal, beat "Ronaldo's Portugal" in the round of 16, then "Messi's Argentina" in the final. Even so, the Barcelona jewel showed enormous respect and humility in his dealings with the pair.

As for the battle of the final, nobody can forget the clashes that flared between the Argentina and Spain stars the moment the whistle blew.

What stands out is where it happened. These clashes broke out right behind Yamal, yet he took no part in them, dropping to the ground in gratitude to God for winning the title.

Yes, dear reader, that scene alone confirms the maturity Lamine Yamal has reached. He now keeps himself away from trouble on the green rectangle as much as he possibly can.