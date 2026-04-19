VfB Stuttgart have long been linked with a move for FC Barcelona’s Roony Bardghji. Nevertheless, competition for the 20-year-old is fierce, and, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Juventus Turin currently lead the race.
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He has publicly complained about a lack of playing time: VfB Stuttgart face stiff competition in the race to sign the FC Barcelona star
Juve are pushing to secure a loan deal for Swedish winger Bardghji, according to reports. The Old Lady faces competition from Real Betis, FC Porto and AS Monaco, yet Barca remain reluctant to let the player leave—either temporarily or permanently.
Sky also reports that VfB Stuttgart had already targeted Bardghji last summer, but the Swedish international chose to move from FC Copenhagen to Barcelona instead.
- AFP
Flick on Bardghji: "I'm very pleased with him."
However, his time there has not gone as planned. With the star-studded attack built around Lamine Yamal, Bardghji is rarely picked and sees little playing time. At the end of March, he publicly voiced his frustration under manager Hansi Flick: “I’m patient, but to be honest, I think I deserve to play more,” he told Sverige Television. “I’m not 100 per cent satisfied, but that’s football. I respect those who have been in the squad for a long time; they’re my teammates. I know what I’m capable of, and I have great self-confidence.”
Loan rumours surfaced as early as winter, though Flick is said to have overruled them, citing squad stability. “I’m very happy with him. He’s excellent whenever I put my trust in him,” the coach enthused.
Across 23 competitive outings this term he has logged 616 minutes, scoring twice and laying on four assists. He has now been an unused substitute in Barça’s last three La Liga fixtures, and his contract with the club runs until 2029.
Roony Bardghji: 2025/26 season statistics
Games 23 23 goals Goals 2 assists Assists: 4 4 Minutes played 616 minutes played.