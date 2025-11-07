Was Harry Kane worried for nothing? Vincent Kompany happy with size of Bayern Munich squad as he awaits Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies returns despite English striker's concerns

When Kane warned that Bayern’s squad was “probably one of the smallest” he’d ever played in, alarm bells rang around Allianz Arena. After more than a dozen exits, including Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller, Bayern’s lean roster looked like a gamble for a club chasing trophies on multiple fronts. The England captain urged the board to add reinforcements, stressing that squad depth would be vital for a gruelling season.

But coach Kompany, speaking ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga clash with Union Berlin, downplayed those worries. “Large squad, small squad? Break, no break? These are the questions where, in hindsight, we all always know the right answer,” he said. “Our current advantage is that every player in this squad knows they can always play. For me, it's not a problem; I can handle a smaller or larger squad."

"Furthermore, players like [Luis] Diaz, Kane, and [Michael] Olise are always fit at the moment, and it's important that this remains the case. We also knew that Musiala, Davies, and Ito would be returning. The squad ended up being a bit larger, though, due to Lennart Karl's development. Before the season, nobody would have thought he could have such an impact."

That calm confidence seems justified. Bayern have won all 16 matches across competitions this season, including a 2-1 Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain this week, the longest perfect start in Europe’s top five leagues.