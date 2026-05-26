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HARRY KANE BAYERN MÜNCHEN Getty Images
Moataz Elgammal

Not even close! Harry Kane wins European Golden Shoe as prolific Bayern Munich striker finishes 18 points clear of Man City star Erling Haaland

H. Kane
Erling Haaland
Bayern Munich
Manchester City
K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
Bundesliga
Premier League

Harry Kane has been officially crowned the 2025-26 European Golden Shoe winner following an extraordinary goalscoring campaign for Bayern Munich. The England captain decisively beat Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe to the prestigious prize, cementing his status as the most lethal finisher across Europe's top leagues.

  • A record-breaking campaign for the Bayern star

    Kane secured the 2025-26 European Golden Shoe after registering 36 goals in just 31 Bundesliga appearances. This phenomenal return earned the 32-year-old 72 points, placing him comfortably at the summit of the continental standings. He finished 18 points clear of Haaland, who amassed 54 points following a 27-goal domestic season.

    By lifting the trophy, the striker joins club legends Gerd Muller and Robert Lewandowski as the only Bayern Munich players to win the esteemed accolade twice. Kane, who previously won the award during the 2023-24 season, displayed a clinical edge that completely set him apart.

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  • Unprecedented numbers and domestic dominance

    Beyond his league heroics, the forward enjoyed an unprecedented campaign across all competitions. Kane scored a staggering 61 goals in 51 appearances, including 14 strikes in 13 UEFA Champions League matches and 10 goals in six DFB-Pokal outings. Finding the net once in his single DFL-Supercup appearance further underlined his ruthless nature in front of goal. This historic individual output helped Bayern Munich secure both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal.

    Reflecting on his monumental achievements, Kane said: "It was the best season of my career personally." The phenomenal total marks an unprecedented milestone in his professional career.


  • Fierce rivals maintain their domestic dominance

    While Kane took the ultimate prize, his closest rivals maintained their own phenomenal standards. Despite finishing as runner-up for the European honour, Haaland still had reason to celebrate after being crowned the Premier League top scorer for the third time in four seasons with Manchester City.

    Meanwhile, Mbappe successfully defended his status as Spain's most prolific marksman. The Real Madrid forward finished as the top scorer in La Liga for the second consecutive campaign following his own Golden Shoe triumph last season, proving that Europe's elite marksmen remain in a league of their own.

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  • FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    World Cup glory and Ballon d'Or battle await

    Attention now turns to the international stage, as Kane, Haaland, and Mbappe all prepare for the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup. With the domestic season concluded, this summer's global tournament will be the ultimate proving ground. Success on the world stage for any of these three prolific forwards will undoubtedly be decisive in determining the ultimate winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, setting the scene for a captivating battle.