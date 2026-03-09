'Gone now' - Dietmar Hamann brutally writes off Liverpool star Mohamed Salah YET AGAIN & tells Reds to sign Michael Olise to replace him

Hamman highlighted Salah and Liverpool's declining performance, although he remains hopeful things can change before the end of the season.

“They're all struggling, and the issue with Mohamed Salah is that, in the form he's been in over the last decade, he didn't just score and create goals, he created space for others. I think they all benefited from that, and that's gone now because Salah isn't the force he once was. He scored his first league goal since November or something against Wolves,” Hamman said to BOYLE Sports.

“Mohamed Salah has struggled since the Christmas before last. He struggled to score goals from open play, and that hasn't changed, it won't change. He might get the odd goal, but he certainly doesn't have the influence he used to have on Liverpool. Hopefully, we'll see a little cameo over the last nine or 10 games to get Liverpool into the top five. But I think his best days are behind him.”