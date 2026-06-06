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Mega blow for Germany as Bayern Munich star ruled out of World Cup after suffering injury in training
Blow for Die Mannschaft
The highly rated attacker suffered the setback on the eve of Germany's warm-up fixture against tournament co-hosts the United States. Karl had recently demonstrated his immense value to the squad, starting and providing an assist during a comprehensive 4-0 friendly victory over Finland. To fill the sudden vacancy in his attacking ranks, Nagelsmann has officially turned to RB Leipzig's versatile 20-year-old talent Assan Ouedraogo.
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Nagelsmann expresses immense sorrow
The national team manager admitted the sudden loss of the teenage starlet has cast a shadow over the camp's tournament preparations. Expressing his devastation, Nagelsmann said: "I feel incredibly sorry for Lenny.
"It's a huge shock for him and all of us that he's missing the World Cup. It's only a small consolation that he's young and has many tournaments ahead of him. We would have loved to have him on the team.
"With Assan Ouedraogo, we're now getting a player who, like Lenny, had a fantastic start with us. He's also highly talented and we expect him to play with courage and freedom."
Teenager vows stronger return
Taking to social media, the Bayern prospect shared his immense heartbreak at being denied the opportunity to feature on football's grandest stage.
Writing on his Instagram account, Karl stated: "I don't even know where to start, but it hurts beyond words to miss the biggest tournament. I did absolutely everything I could to be fit for the World Cup. Unfortunately, injuries often come at the worst possible time. I wish my team the absolute maximum success and, of course, I'll be supporting them every single minute! I will come back stronger, promise 💪🏻 Thank you for all the supportive messages ❤️ Best of luck @dfb_team”.
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Ouedraogo steps into breach
Ouedraogo joins the squad boasting an impressive domestic campaign with Leipzig, having registered four goals and three assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances. The central midfielder, who scored on his sole senior international appearance, must rapidly adapt before the competitive action begins.
Germany conclude their final warm-up match with the US before launching their Group E campaign against Curacao on June 14, followed by subsequent fixtures with Ivory Coast and Ecuador.
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