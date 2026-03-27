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Germany's official line-up against Switzerland: Enough with the secrecy! Julian Nagelsmann reveals (almost) his entire starting XI for the match

Switzerland vs Germany
Switzerland
Germany
Friendlies

The penultimate friendly before the final World Cup squad announcement: Germany face Switzerland on Friday. We reveal the line-up that national coach Julian Nagelsmann is relying on – he has already revealed most of the positions himself.

Things are slowly heating up! On Friday 27 March, the German national team will face Switzerland – one of two friendly matches ahead of the squad announcement in May. Kick-off at St. Jakob Park (Basel) is scheduled for 8.45 pm.

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But which players has national coach Julian Nagelsmann selected? And who will start? Find out in this article!

  • Germany, official line-up against Switzerland: This is how Julian Nagelsmann sets up the German national team

    The national team manager will be without several players for this final series of friendlies. It was clear early on that Jamal Musiala would be absent – following the squad announcement, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha initially withdrew, and most recently Jamie Leweling and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig have also pulled out. Nagelsmann has called up Angelo Stiller and Chris Führich to replace Pavlovic and Nmecha, and Augsburg’s Finn Dahmen to replace Urbig.

    But now to the players who will be on the pitch. Recently, the DFB team has mostly played in a 4-2-3-1 formation, and that will also be the case against the Swiss national team.

    In goal, the situation is clear: Oliver Baumann will be Germany’s number one between the posts. In the back four, Joshua Kimmich is a fixture on the right; national coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed both positions at Thursday evening’s press conference. 

    On the left, David Raum has been preferred to Frankfurt youngster Nathaniel Brown. Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck will play in central defence. Returnee Antonio Rüdiger will start on the bench for now. Rüdiger has assured the team that he will “give his all” even from the bench. David Raum will play on the left. In defence, Nagelsmann said, “we need a good feeling and stability”.

    With two defensive midfielders, Nmecha and Pavlovic, having to leave, Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich is a certainty. Angelo Stiller is set to be Pavlovic’s “clone” in the number six role. The Stuttgart player, who was added to the squad later, is one of those still looking to earn a World Cup call-up. Serge Gnabry will take Musiala’s place in attack alongside Florian Wirtz and, likely, Nick Woltemade; Karl can hope to make his debut later on.

    The 18-year-old has “trained very impressively”, enthused Nagelsmann, “I’ve been very impressed and haven’t had the slightest impression that the hype is going to his head”. That leaves the number nine position – and Nagelsmann had already made up his mind about that the night before: returnee Kai Havertz. “He is an extremely good player who will do us good in that position.”

    Further forward, Florian Wirtz will start in the centre, whilst on the wing, due to Leweling’s absence, Leroy Sané – who has had a rather mixed spell at Galatasaray – will start from the outset. The third in the line-up is Serge Gnabry. Up front, Kai Havertz will be preferred to Deniz Undav.

    Germany’s official line-up: Baumann – Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum – Stiller, Goretzka – Sane, Wirtz, Gnabry – Havertz

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  • Germany, friendly match: Switzerland's starting line-up against the German national team

    The Swiss have mostly lined up in a 4-3-3 formation recently – given that they have won five matches in a row, it is surprising that they will also start in a 4-2-3-1 formation against the German side. 

    Gregor Kobel will once again be in goal, with a back four in front of him featuring Silvan Widmer and Ricardo Rodriguez on the flanks and Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji in the centre. 

    Granit Xhaka will, as usual, dictate the play in the holding midfield role, with Remo Freuler alongside him. And up front? Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder and Ruben Vargas will form the attacking line-up – with Breel Embolo as the lone striker. 

    Switzerland’s official line-up: Kobel – Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez – Xhaka, Freuler – Ndoye, Rieder, Vargas – Embolo

  • Switzerland v Germany: Watch the DFB team’s friendly live on TV and via livestream

    Tomorrow’s match will be broadcast completely free of charge on linear television, on RTL. The free-to-air channel will begin its pre-match coverage at 8.15 pm, with presenter Florian König and pundit Lothar Matthäus welcoming you. Wolff-Christoph Fuss will be providing commentary.

    The spectacle will also be available online, although the live stream via RTL+ is subject to a charge. 

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  • Switzerland v Germany: Follow the DFB team’s friendly match via SPOX’s live ticker

    Alternatively, you can of course follow the match here – as usual, we’ll be providing full live updates of the DFB team’s international fixture for you!

    You’ll find the live ticker, including the official line-ups, here about an hour before kick-off!

  • Julian NagelsmannGetty

    Switzerland v Germany: Key information about the DFB team’s friendly match

    • Match: Switzerland v Germany
    • Competition: Friendly
    • Date: 27 March 2026
    • Time: 8.45 pm
    • Venue: St. Jakob Park, Basel (Switzerland)
    • TV: RTL
    • Live stream: RTL+
    • Live ticker: SPOX

  • Germany, squad: Julian Nagelsmann has named these players for the friendly against Switzerland

    No.PlayerTeam
    1Oliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim
    2Antonio RüdigerReal Madrid
    3Waldemar AntonBorussia Dortmund
    4Jonathan TahFC Bayern
    5Pascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion
    6Joshua KimmichFC Bayern
    7Kai HavertzArsenal
    8Leon GoretzkaFC Bayern
    9Kevin SchadeFC Brentford
    11Nick WoltemadeNewcastle
    12Alexander NübelVfB Stuttgart
    13Deniz UndavVfB Stuttgart
    14Chris FührichVfB Stuttgart
    15Nico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund
    16Angelo StillerVfB Stuttgart
    17Florian WirtzLiverpool
    18Nathaniel BrownEintracht Frankfurt
    19Leroy SanéGalatasaray
    20Serge GnabryFC Bayern
    21Jonas UrbigFC Bayern
    22David RaumRB Leipzig
    23Josha VagnomanVfB Stuttgart
    24Anton StachLeeds United
    25Lennart KarlFC Bayern
    26Malick ThiawNewcastle


Friendlies
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