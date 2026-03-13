Daniele De Rossi, Genoa’s manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of the match against Verona on matchday 29 of the league season:
“There are borderline situations, such as Baldanzi or a few other players who’ve had minor issues in recent days. We’re assessing Tommaso on a day-to-day basis, but we’ve worked hard on Verona and how competitive they are. The preparation has been both physical and mental. I don’t think Verona’s victory was bad news in terms of our match preparation; it actually made it easier for us to explain to the team just how difficult this match will be. Teams at the bottom of the table like Hellas or Pisa might be written off as already relegated, but that’s not the case: there are still plenty of matches left, and Verona is a tough place to visit; they’ve staged a few comebacks in the past.”