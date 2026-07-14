From Trevor Noah joining The Late Run to Street Soccer: All of the biggest events at House of GOAL Week 2

NEW YORK -- House of GOAL is the place to be. Nowhere in North America has anyone put on a fully immersive experience like this. Soccer has always been about more than what happens on the field: fashion, music, culture, movies, TV, food, and the conversations that bring fans together.

Until now, few have fully confronted that and brought it to a wider audience.

House of GOAL is touching on everything: fashion, art, style, films, food, comedy, and the culture surrounding the beautiful game. Running from July 3 to the day of the World Cup final, July 19, the festival of soccer, held in Industry City, the beating heart of Brooklyn, is the perfect encapsulation of what the World Cup - and soccer at large - is all about. Oh yeah, and admission for daytime programming is totally free.

The full schedule of House of GOAL events can be found here. Here's a look at what can't be missed in Week 2 of the event....