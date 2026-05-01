Phone, beer & transfer plans: How Frank Lampard will annoy wife Christine after guiding Coventry back to the Premier League

Coventry are returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001, but the step up in quality and financial power across the division presents a major challenge. Lampard believes his experience across different Premier League environments will help guide the club through the transition, from competing near the top of the table to battling for survival.

"I understand there’s lots of conversations (to be had)," Lampard admitted. "The owner has been very keen on us all enjoying and celebrating in these last couple of weeks, and I agree with that, we can live in the moment."

"But the next job for the football club is ‘ok, what do we need to do?’ because we’ve risen quite quickly in these last 18 months. A lot of amazing groundwork by Mark Robins but the differences that are coming upon the football club now and the step is big so it has to be done well, so that will be the job.""