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Sandro Mendes - Exclusive interviewKooora.com
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Former Cape Verde international to Kooora: We have an edge over Saudi Arabia in this situation... and we can trouble Spain

Exclusive
Spain vs Cape Verde
Spain
Cape Verde
World Cup
Uruguay vs Cape Verde
Uruguay
Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
S. Mendes
I. Camoes
L. Yamal
Spain
Cape Verde
US
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

This change has sparked Cape Verde's resurgence, and we could surprise everyone at the World Cup.

Few sides enjoy facing Cape Verde, and these assets will be crucial.

Saudi Arabia remain an 'unknown quantity', but we will still go all out for victory.

We will exploit the spaces against Spain, because football is not decided by market value.

We'll play freely because we have 'no history'... and Bobista is one of the secrets behind our success.

Before Cape Verde made its World Cup debut, Sandro Mendes had already worn the national shirt, giving him a unique perspective on the nation's journey from obscurity to the global stage.

Born in Portugal and initially representing its youth teams, the former defensive midfielder switched to Cape Verde at the start of the new millennium and has seen the nation's football journey from modest origins to the world's biggest stage.

During a 1995–2012 playing career split between Portugal and Spain, he made a notable impact in Europe with Villarreal and won the Portuguese Cup and Portuguese League Cup with Vitória de Setúbal. After hanging up his boots in 2012, he moved into coaching in 2014, initially working in Portuguese football before taking charge of Comércio e Indústria last summer.

A few days before the 2026 World Cup kicked off, Kooora sat down with Mendes to discuss Cape Verde's historic debut at the tournament.

The former star discussed the secrets behind the national team's resurgence and the reasons for its rise to become one of the most prominent emerging sides on the African continent. He also spoke about the role of coach Bobista and the technical stability that has underpinned this success.

Mendes also discussed Cape Verde's chances in Group H, which includes Spain, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, stressing that his side can spring a surprise. He feels they have a slight edge over Saudi Arabia in certain scenarios and could even upset Spain despite the gulf in market value and individual talent.

He also analysed the strengths and weaknesses of Saudi Arabia's "Green" team and Cape Verde's chances of making history on American soil. Here is the full interview:

  • Cape Verde has emerged as a formidable side on the African scene and secured a World Cup berth by edging out Cameroon. What drives this sudden ascent?

    Cape Verde's rise did not happen overnight or by chance. It is the result of years spent building the right structure, identity and belief in the project. As someone who has been part of this development, I can say that the combination of talent, a strong mindset and better organisation has been decisive. We now compete, rather than simply taking part, and that shift in mindset has been transformative.

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    Cape Verde is one of four sides making their World Cup debut… Do you think they'll spring a surprise in this tough group?

    It is our first World Cup appearance, yet we are not merely going to soak up the atmosphere. We respect our group opponents, but we also believe in our abilities. Cape Verde is a formidable side to face. If we stay united, disciplined and brave, we can surprise everyone.

  • How do you see the Saudi national team faring as they enter the tournament under a new manager?

    The appointment of a new manager to lead Saudi Arabia introduces uncertainty, yet it also brings a welcome element of unpredictability. Such circumstances can swing either way. Expect a highly tactical contest where the fine details will prove decisive.

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  • Who has the upper hand in this clash?

    I expect a closely matched contest. If Cape Verde can maintain their composure and impose their rhythm and strength, they will hold a slim advantage.

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    Could the Saudis' patchy form and limited club action tempt Cape Verde to go all out for the win?

    Yes, these factors could encourage Cape Verde to play to win. A lack of consistency and limited playing time with their clubs might disrupt their rhythm and confidence. Yet we must remain cautious, because Saudi Arabia has proven talent and plenty of experience in major tournaments.

  • In your opinion, what are the Saudi national team's main strengths and weaknesses?

    Saudi Arabia excels in technical ability and the speed at which it transitions from defence to attack. Its players exude confidence on the ball. Yet, a lack of defensive stability and organisation can be exploited under pressure.

  • Which Saudi Arabian international gives you the most cause for concern?

    There are always dangerous players, especially in attacking positions, but I'd like to single out the wingers: they excel in one-on-one situations and can sway the game.

  • You played in La Liga and learnt a lot about Spanish football. How do you view Cape Verde's first ever World Cup match against Spain?

    The match against Spain is very special to me, because I know Spanish football inside out. They have a clear identity, high possession and great technical quality. But sometimes teams that dominate possession leave spaces. Cape Verde need to be smart and effective.

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    Cape Verde's entire squad is valued at just €60 million, yet Lamine Yamal alone is priced at €200 million. How do you explain such disparities?

    Football is not won by market value alone; organisation, commitment and team spirit can neutralise individual talent. Respectfully, a €200 million price tag does not guarantee victory. That is where Cape Verde can compete.

  • The World Cup is famous for its upsets, and Argentina's shock defeat to Saudi Arabia is the latest example. Could Cape Verde now spring a surprise against Spain's star-studded side?

    Of course, surprises are part and parcel of football, and that's why we love the game. Saudi Arabia proved that against Argentina. Cape Verde can also upset Spain if we show courage, discipline and belief.

  • Facing Uruguay is every bit as daunting as taking on Spain. Does Cape Verde's limited World Cup experience against such a seasoned side worry you?

    Uruguay are a highly competitive side, boasting vast experience and great physical strength. Experience is important, but sometimes teams without that "history" play with greater freedom. Cape Verde must capitalise on that to their advantage.

  • Cape Verde v Finland - FIFA SeriesGetty Images Sport

    Bobista has been in charge of Cape Verde for six years. Has technical stability been key to these outstanding results?

    Stability is key. Bobista has done an excellent job. Six years gives you time to build an identity, confidence and a clear vision. This stability is one of the main reasons for the Cape Verde national team's success.

  • Who are Cape Verde's key players, and who do you expect to be the team's standout star in the tournament?

    Cape Verde's greatest strengths are its teamwork, resilience and unity. The side does not depend on a single star, yet certain individuals are poised to shine; those who blend ability with a strong mentality will stand out in this competition.

  • How do you assess Yelsin Kamouich's omission from the squad? Do you believe he received adequate opportunities at Al Ahly?

    These decisions are never easy. National teams require specific profiles and players in peak form. If a striker has not been scoring, questions will inevitably arise. He may have had limited chances, but at this level he must make the most of every opportunity. Ultimately, the manager has selected the squad based on what he believes the team needs.