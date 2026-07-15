'Football won today' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic hails 'magnificent' Rodri after Spain outclass France to reach World Cup final

Spain’s journey to the final has been marked by a return to the principles of ball retention and high pressing. Against France, these elements were on full display, as the Spanish side dominated possession and forced Les Bleus into uncharacteristic errors. Meanwhile, France, led by their array of superstars, struggled to find answers to the rhythmic passing and movement of Luis de la Fuente's men.

"They took the command from first minute until the last minute. They were feeling alive. They were active. They wanted it. They ran those extra meters. Every duel they went in, they wanted to win it. When they were attacking, they were convinced. They took the initiative. You could see every pass they did was like: 'we want this'. And the opposite when it comes to France," Ibrahimovic explained.