'Football isn't an exact science' - Carlo Ancelotti responds to Neymar selection pressure as Brazil ramp up 2026 World Cup preparations

The pressure on Ancelotti has intensified following vocal interventions from Brazilian icons. Romario, the 1994 World Cup hero, was particularly blunt in his assessment of the situation, urging the manager to prioritize talent over rigid fitness metrics, stating: "A star player has to play. The national team is the place for the best and most talented. Preparation for the World Cup lasts a month, sufficient time for an athlete to recover, both physically and technically, to gain match rhythm, and to build chemistry with the group. It is better to have a star player like Neymar, even when he is not at 100%, than to call up any other player."

Ronaldo Nazario has added: "If Neymar is physically fit, I would take him to the World Cup. I am going to hope that Neymar is physically well. If he is, I am certain that Ancelotti will take him. He can help."