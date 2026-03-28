Fisnik Asllani's agent confirms Barcelona contact as La Liga giants battle Chelsea & Tottenham for Bundesliga forward

While Barcelona’s interest is genuine, securing the forward will not be an easy task. Hoffenheim are protected by a long-term contract that runs until 2029, and the German side are reportedly unwilling to negotiate a lower fee for their prized asset. Any suitor will likely have to trigger the specific exit conditions already written into his deal.

Dahmani clarified the Bundesliga club's stance during his interview, reinforcing that a cheap exit is not on the cards. He added that Asllani will only leave Hoffenheim if his release clause is paid. According to various reports, that figure is estimated to be between €25 million and €29 million, a price tag that reflects his rapid development and potential ceiling.