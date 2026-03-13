Fiorentina: Burglary at Gudmundsson’s home – the Icelandic player seeks help and offers a reward on social media

In a series of posts on Instagram, the footballer explained that his home had been burgled and that several valuable items had been taken. Among these, he pointed out, were some particularly important personal belongings. In the message shared with his followers, Gudmundsson appealed to anyone who might have useful information: anyone with details about those responsible is invited to contact him directly or the police. The player also announced that a reward will be offered for any information leading to the recovery of the stolen items.