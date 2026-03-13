It has been a bitter time for Albert Gudmundsson following the joy of scoring the decisive penalty that secured Fiorentina’s comeback in the first leg of their Conference League round of 16 tie against Polish side Rakow. The Icelandic striker took to social media to reveal that he had been the victim of a burglary at his home yesterday.
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Fiorentina: Burglary at Gudmundsson’s home – the Icelandic player seeks help and offers a reward on social media
REWARD OFFERED
In a series of posts on Instagram, the footballer explained that his home had been burgled and that several valuable items had been taken. Among these, he pointed out, were some particularly important personal belongings. In the message shared with his followers, Gudmundsson appealed to anyone who might have useful information: anyone with details about those responsible is invited to contact him directly or the police. The player also announced that a reward will be offered for any information leading to the recovery of the stolen items.
THE MESSAGE IN THE STORIES
"My house was burgled yesterday and several valuable items were stolen, including some very important personal belongings. If anyone has any information about those responsible, please contact me or the police. A reward will be offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen items."