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'Give me my Club World Cup!' - Former Fluminense star Felipe Melo wants 2023 title handed to him after Man City found guilty of FFP breaches
Brazilian veteran demands retrospective silverware
The former Fluminense defensive midfielder jokingly demanded that the 2023 Club World Cup trophy be handed over to him following City's guilty verdict for financial rule breaches. Speaking at the Ole Summit 2026 in Buenos Aires, the veteran known as the Pitbull brought up his side's comprehensive 4-0 defeat in the showpiece fixture in Saudi Arabia. He seized upon the prospect of the Citizens being stripped of their silverware to take aim at European football's overwhelming financial hegemony.
- AFP
'Give me my Club World Cup!'
Reports of severe sanctions looming over the English heavyweights triggered a light-hearted response on social media from the former player after his panel appearance. Quoting the ex-Brazil international's social media remarks, Argentine daily Olereported: "Manchester City ought to lose everything. Give me my Club World Cup! I'll drive around Rio - down Copacabana, through Barra da Tijuca - with the trophy. World champions! Strip them of the lot."
Guilty verdict threatens historic honours
Melo's satirical claim stems from an independent commission ruling that found the Manchester giants guilty of: "all charges relating to severe breaches of Premier League financial regulations."
The long-running investigation covered alleged manipulation of the club's financial accounts between 2009 and 2018. Should the competition authorities decide to strip domestic silverware won during that period as part of the sanctions, concerns remain that such a precedent could spill over into the international trophies claimed by the Manchester outfit in 2023.
- Getty Images Sport
Independent commission decides formal sanctions
City now face an uncertain future as they await formal sanction details from the independent commission regarding fines, points deductions, or the forfeiture of titles. For Fluminense and the Brazilian public, talk of reassigning the world crown remains mere consolation against European financial dominance, which has seen the continent monopolise the global tournament since Corinthians defeated Chelsea back in 2012.
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