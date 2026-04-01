'I feel bad for all of Italy' - Emotional Leonardo Spinazzola speaks out after 'enormous disappointment' of the Azzurri's World Cup playoff final defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina

"After 90 minutes down to 10 men, we dragged this to penalties with our teeth, we had three or four chances to win it," Spinazzola told RAI Sport in the immediate aftermath of the defeat. The defender was clearly moved by the scenes of devastation in the dressing room, noting the impact the result had on the younger members of the squad who had hoped to restore national pride.

"It’s just so enormously disappointing for us, for our families, for all the Italian children who won’t see Italy at a World Cup again," he added. "It’s so sad to see the young players crying, but they will have a better future. Incidents decide the game, we knew it would be very difficult when down to 10 men, but we still created several chances. There’s no point talking about that now, there is this enormous disappointment. It was certainly my last chance of getting to a World Cup, but I feel bad for all of Italy."