Eddie Howe responded to questions about Nick Woltemade being left on the bench again last weekend during the Magpies’ 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace with a clearly critical tone towards the German international.
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FC Bayern are reportedly monitoring the situation closely: is Nick Woltemade’s situation at Newcastle United coming to a head?
"I don’t pick the team based on transfer fees, but on what I see," Howe told Chronicle Live, referring to the limited playing time Woltemade had received against the Eagles. He finally entered the fray in the closing stages, shortly after Jean-Philippe Mateta had equalised for the hosts, replacing Newcastle goalscorer William Osula, only to then witness Crystal Palace snatch the winner deep in stoppage time.
Woltemade’s last Premier League goal came just before Christmas, when he scored a brace against Chelsea, and he has contributed only two assists since. Nevertheless, the forward dismisses suggestions that his form has slipped.
He now plays for the Magpies “in a completely different position to where I was at the start of the season,” Woltemade told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. “I know people associate me with goals, but you can’t compare a striker’s goal-scoring rate with that of a midfielder who plays 50, 60, 70 metres away from the opposition’s goal.”
“I’m a completely different Nick Woltemade now than I was at the start of the season,” he explained, referring to the deeper role Howe has assigned him. “Right now, I should be judged more on how I win challenges or secure space.” That shift evidently failed to impress Howe. Woltemade had already sat out the full 90 minutes in both Champions League play-off matches against FC Barcelona (1-1, 2-7).
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Woltemade is spending more and more time on the bench at Newcastle: are BVB and FC Bayern making plans?
With the DFB striker’s situation growing ever more complicated, transfer rumours—some of them sensational—have swirled around Woltemade in recent weeks. He is said to feature in contingency plans at BVB should Serhou Guirassy leave, as well as at Bayern Munich.
Last summer the Bavarians pursued the young forward vigorously, only to be outgunned by Newcastle’s substantial bid. According to ChaughtOffside, Bayern’s hierarchy at Säbener Straße continues to monitor Woltemade’s situation in England, especially after loanee Nicolas Jackson’s exit left a vacancy behind first-choice striker Harry Kane. However, Woltemade may be reluctant to accept a supporting role behind Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, especially if the much-discussed departure of Eddie Howe were to suddenly alter his prospects at Newcastle.
For now, the club’s transfer priorities lie elsewhere: strengthening right-back and finding a backup for Luis Díaz on the left wing. Even if Woltemade were tempted by a move, it seems unlikely he would end his English adventure after only one season, and the Magpies are unlikely to recoup their huge summer investment so soon. Should the record champions make another move for him, they would have to dig deep into their pockets, and given their new, financially prudent transfer strategy, that seems even less likely.
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Nagelsmann hits out at Eddie Howe over Woltemade role
After his €75m move from VfB Stuttgart to the Eagles last summer, Woltemade made a sensational Premier League start, netting four goals in his first five appearances. Since then he has added only six more in all competitions for the Magpies, who are struggling this term.
Having qualified for the Champions League last term, the Magpies currently sit 14th, 14 defeats in 32 matches leaving them adrift in mid-table. A strong run-in and favourable results elsewhere could yet secure European football for next season.
With the World Cup looming, a rich run of games and goals would also revive Woltemade’s hopes of a national-team call-up. At the end of March, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann offered public support, labelling Woltemade’s resurgence a priority.
In doing so, he couldn’t resist a dig at fellow coach Howe, emphasising that Woltemade certainly wouldn’t have to operate in the same way for the German national team as he does at club level. “He has often played very deep, and when he defends as a defensive midfielder, it’s a long way to the goal. With us, he won’t be 80 metres from goal,” Nagelsmann said ahead of the friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.
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Nagelsmann backs Woltemade and defuses the controversy surrounding Undav
As promised, the national team manager gave Woltemade significant game time in both friendlies. In the 4-3 win over Switzerland, he replaced Kai Havertz as a 62nd-minute substitute, while the in-form Deniz Undav remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes. Against Ghana, Woltemade started in the centre of attack for 78 minutes, again ahead of Undav, who later came on to score the winner.
The selection sparked debate in German football, prompting Nagelsmann to defend Woltemade, especially after the Switzerland game.
“Nick has a great record with us and isn’t having an easy time of it at Newcastle right now. Now I have a choice: to continue boosting the confidence of a top striker who’s in really good form, or to drop another top striker who isn’t quite in such good form at the moment? We could always ask a few psychologists what they think about that,” Nagelsmann said, defending his decision before taking a swipe at those very psychologists. They would “probably say the opposite of what I do”: “It’s the hobby of psychologists who aren’t in the job to always claim the opposite of what all managers say.”
With the World Cup looming this summer, Nagelsmann also underlined the potential value of the 1.98-metre target man. “It’s sensible for Nick Woltemade to find his form with us. Things aren’t going well at Newcastle and Deniz is on a run anyway. Whether he played today or not won’t affect his confidence this week.”
Deniz Undav and Nick Woltemade: Performance data and statistics
Players Matches Goals Assists Nick Woltemade 49 11 5 Deniz Undav 40 23 13