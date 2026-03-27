Fagioli: "I didn’t expect Gattuso to call me up; whoever’s in the national team deserves it. If they’d called me up, there would have been controversy anyway"

Sky Sport has reported on comments made by Nicolò Fagioli, a Fiorentina midfielder who was left out of manager Gennaro Gattuso’s squad for the matches against North Korea and (should they win the semi-final) Bosnia. Fagioli expressed his acceptance of the manager’s decision.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect to be called up,” he said. “I think those who were called up deserved it. If it had been me and not one of them, there would have been just as much controversy. All we can do now is get behind the team for the final in Bosnia. We all know what a player Dzeko is; we’ll need to be particularly careful.”