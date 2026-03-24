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Fabian Hurzeler back to the Bundesliga? Brighton coach linked with Bayer Leverkusen as Kasper Hjulmand nears the sack
Leverkusen eye Hurzeler for summer switch
The 2023-24 Bundesliga champions are closely monitoring Hurzeler’s situation on the South Coast, according to Sky Sports. Despite the club's desire to build a new era of dominance, internal doubts have surfaced regarding whether current boss Hjulmand is the right profile to lead the project long-term.
Hjulmand took the reins in September 2025 following the departure of Erik ten Hag, but his tenure has failed to convince the hierarchy. While his contract runs until 2027, the club is reportedly prepared for a "peaceful separation" this summer if they can secure a top-tier successor.
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Success on the South Coast
Hurzeler has seen his stock rise significantly since swapping St. Pauli for the Premier League in the summer of 2024. During his debut season at Brighton, he led the team to an eighth-place finish, missing out on European qualification by just four points. His ability to implement an attractive, high-pressing style of play has not gone unnoticed by Europe's elite, including the powerbrokers in Leverkusen.
The 33-year-old coach has continued that fine form into the current campaign. Brighton currently sit in tenth place in the Premier League table, but they remain firmly in the hunt for European football. A recent 2-1 victory over Liverpool served as a reminder of Hurzeler's tactical acumen, leaving Brighton just six points behind the top five. This consistent overachievement with the Sussex club has made him one of the most sought-after young coaches in world football.
Doubts over Hjulmand tenure
Leverkusen are believed to be exploring several options, but Hurzeler's intimate knowledge of the Bundesliga and his recent Premier League experience put him at the top of the shortlist. The club is prepared to close the Hjulmand chapter as soon as a suitable replacement is finalised, ensuring they have a clear path forward for their next ambitious recruitment drive.
Hurzeler could return to the league where he first made his name. However, Brighton owner Tony Bloom is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, and Leverkusen would likely have to pay a significant compensation fee to break his contract, which currently runs until June 2027.
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Brighton's battle to qualify for European competition
Before deciding on his future, Hurzeler will remain focused on finishing the season with the Seagulls. Brighton remain firmly in the hunt for a top-seven finish, having won four of their last five Premier League matches. They will next face Burnley at Turf Moor on April 11.