'Everyone is very fragile!' - Mikel Arteta & 'shaky' Arsenal players 'not ready mentally' to get over trophy line, says ex-Premier League star

Leboeuf isn't the only one spotting cracks in the foundation, as former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott pointed towards the manager’s demeanour as a source of instability. Walcott noted that the scenes on the St Mary's touchline reminded him of previous failed campaigns, where frantic energy from the bench appeared to unsettle the players on the pitch.

He said: "Visually watching Mikel on the sidelines, it was elements of previous years where that energy reflected into the team. It was a nervous energy, it was very tense. Not just Mikel but a lot of the staff were out there at times. It was like too many cooks in the kitchen, too many messages. Play your best team was the right thing to do tonight. It's easy if I say that now, but you want a reaction off the cup final and it wasn't that tonight, it was worse."