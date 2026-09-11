Michael Weber
European league players set for new FIFA regional tournament
European league players set for new FIFA regional platform
A host of players competing in Europe's top leagues could feature on a fresh international stage when the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup kicks off on 24 September. Running through to 5 October, the tournament brings together 14 national teams, combining 11 Southeast Asian member associations with three guest nations.
The event will be split into two divisions, with Indonesia hosting Division 1 across Bandung and Jakarta, while Hong Kong acts as host for Division 2.
The competition aims to provide structured, high-intensity fixtures integrated directly into the men's international match calendar.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Infantino highlights meaningful international fixtures
Speaking on the launch of the new tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of creating valuable match opportunities for developing football regions. He noted that the FIFA ASEAN Cup establishes regular competitive fixtures while expanding global football connections.
Infantino expressed confidence that the event will deliver memorable action for supporters across the participating nations.
"The FIFA ASEAN Cup was launched to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities within the Men's International Match Calendar," Infantino stated. "It gives players the chance to represent their countries in high-intensity regional rivalries while strengthening football ties."
Top-flight talent boosts tournament lineup
The two-tier structure offers a potential showcase for several players currently performing in top European leagues. Hosts Indonesia could call upon Serie A defender Jay Idzes of Sassuolo, Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Emil Audero, Lille defender Calvin Verdonk, and Borussia Monchengladbach back Kevin Diks, alongside Ajax stopper Maarten Paes.
Other nations also boast European-based options, with Thailand's Nicholas Mickelson playing at SV Elversberg and the Philippines featuring SC Paderborn winger Raphael Obermair.
Guest nation Bangladesh could also field former Leicester City midfielder and 2020-21 FA Cup winner Hamza Choudhury.
- Getty Images Sport
Structured format set for kickoff
Division 1 features hosts Indonesia alongside Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Division 2 in Hong Kong includes Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.
Each division uses a single-round-robin group format, with group winners advancing directly to their respective finals to contest the trophy.
With preparations finalized, the FIFA ASEAN Cup kicks off on 24 September to test established setups and emerging nations alike.
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