Erling Haaland to Arsenal!? ‘Headliner’ transfer rumour shocks ex-Man City star as FFP ‘mess’ causes confusion & damages the Premier League ‘brand’

Asked about the Arsenal rumours and FFP distractions in Manchester, ex-City star Ball - who was speaking in association with BetWright - told GOAL: “That's the first I've heard!

“The City thing, it's a mess isn't it? Everything's a mess, how the Premier League have run it and allowed this to happen under their umbrella. They've had the opportunity with the situation with Chelsea, they've had to hand themselves in a little bit, that's happened under the noses of the Premier League. Other clubs have done something, like Nottingham Forest and Everton, they brought in those sanctions for two clubs quite quickly, they're quite sharp and harsh I feel. It's really frustrating when one team is getting treated differently.

“Chelsea get a slap on the wrist, there were no sanctions in place, there were no sanctions for City, but it just doesn't look right for Premier League football. It doesn't look great for the whole brand.

“The clubs voted for this, and then they moan about it, so they can't have it both ways. We're hopefully going to see soon what the case is going to bring, what's going to happen, because nobody knows do they? The Premier League said they want it done within 12 weeks like they've done with the Forest and Everton case. Only time will tell.

“But I think when you've been watching the Premier League and you're watching Man City get beaten, people aren't really taking it seriously right now - they're thinking it doesn't matter because they're going to lose the point deduction.

“But then when you see City put on performances like they have done over the last few weeks, you think, ‘good, wow, the players have got that mentality to say we don't care what happens, we want to win football games’. As a player, you want to win football games. As a player, it's a battle. If I'm a full-back against a winger, I want to get the better of him, I want to prove to myself and to people around me that I deserve to be here and I'm the best player and I'm going to win my battle. The players have that mentality and whether they can last from now to the end of the season is another question.

“I feel Arsenal have got that confidence from last season to win the league - the defence is top notch, and the one who wins the league normally has the best defence. City are still leaking goals, even with the firepower they've got. But yeah, wow, Haaland going to Arsenal, that will be a headliner!”