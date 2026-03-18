Enzo Fernández could be leaving Chelsea. Following the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain that saw the Blues knocked out of the Champions League, the Argentine midfielder spoke to ESPN Argentina about his future: "Will I stay at Chelsea? I don’t know. Right now I’m only thinking about the Premier League; we’ve got eight games left to play, and then there’s the FA Cup (against Port Vale on Saturday 4 April – ed.). In June there’s the World Cup; we’ll see what happens after that.”
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Enzo Fernández takes everyone by surprise: "I don't know if I'll stay at Chelsea; my future will be decided after the World Cup." Where might he go?
WHERE CAN IT GO?
The Argentine midfielder, born in 2001, whose contract with Chelsea expires in 2032, was signed by Benfica for £106.8 million in 2023. He is highly rated by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. His salary is £10 million a year.
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