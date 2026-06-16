Getty Images Sport
England star ruled OUT of 2026 World Cup on eve of Croatia opener in huge injury blow for Thomas Tuchel
Cruel injury blow rocks camp
The FA have confirmed that the 23-year-old defender will completely miss the tournament after sustaining a calf injury. This latest medical issue caps off an incredibly frustrating 2025-26 campaign for the Newcastle star, who was limited to just 17 Premier League appearances. His domestic season was derailed by two separate knee injuries, a hamstring tear in January that cost him 15 matches, and a thigh injury in April.
- Getty Images Sport
Emergency squad protocol activated
England have immediately drafted in Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah as a replacement for Livramento, who had been highly valued for his rare capability to cover both flanks. He will now fly back to Tyneside to begin his rehabilitation.
An official statement released by theFA reads: "Trevoh Chalobah has been called into England’s 26-player squad at FIFA World Cup 2026 after injury sadly forced the withdrawal of Tino Livramento. Arrangements are now being made for the Chelsea defender to make the journey to the team’s basecamp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will head to Dallas, Texas for the Three Lions’ opening group fixture against Croatia on Wednesday. FIFA regulations allow participating teams to replace an outfield player up to 24 hours before their opening fixture. Newcastle United defender Livramento picked up a calf injury in training on Sunday afternoon. A subsequent scan and medical assessment on Monday unfortunately confirmed he could play no further part in England’s tournament."
Defensive durability severely tested
The defender's sudden absence places a heavy tactical burden on remaining full-backs Reece James, Djed Spence, and Nico O’Reilly. With Spence currently wearing a protective facial mask and James managing his own well-documented history of long-term fitness struggles, England's backline depth appears incredibly fragile. Tuchel's decision to trust the versatile youngster despite his recent injury history has backfired, leaving the team short on natural cover ahead of a demanding summer.
- Getty Images Sport
Relentless group stage schedule looms
The coaching staff must now work swiftly to integrate Chalobah, but he is not expected to play against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday. The Three Lions face a quick turnaround with subsequent group fixtures against Ghana and Panama coming thick and fast. Forging a resilient defensive foundation without Livramento's tactical versatility will be absolutely crucial to avoiding an early slip-up and ensuring safe passage into the knockout rounds.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
2227 Votes