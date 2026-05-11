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Donny Afroni

Emotional Hansi Flick makes Champions League vow to Barcelona fans after delivering second successive La Liga crown

H. Flick
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Hansi Flick has set his sights on Champions League glory after guiding Barcelona to a second consecutive La Liga title with a clinical 2-0 victory over Real Madrid. In a night defined by both professional triumph and immense personal heartbreak, the German tactician made a bold promise regarding the club's future in continental competition.

  • Flick delivers title amid personal tragedy

    The scenes at Camp Nou were a mixture of jubilant celebration and raw emotion as Barcelona mathematically secured the Spanish top-flight title. Despite the magnitude of the victory over their eternal rivals, Flick cut a poignant figure on the touchline, having received news of his father's death just hours before kick-off.

    Speaking to the media while visibly moved, Flick said: “It was a tough match and I’ll never forget this day. I want to thank the squad, the president, the vice-president, Deco and everyone who has supported us. In the end, the most important thing is that I’m very proud to have such a good team. Thank you for that determination to fight for the full 90 minutes. We must celebrate this. Visca Barça and Visca Catalunya.”



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    Champions League glory the next target

    While the domestic crown is safely back in the trophy cabinet, Flick is already looking toward continental dominance. The former Bayern Munich boss made a bold declaration regarding the club's ambitions, setting his sights on the biggest prize in European club football.

    “It’s fantastic to have won La Liga in El Clasico against Madrid. It wasn’t easy; they’re a great team. I’m very proud of my players,” Flick noted. “And now we want to reach 100 points. That said, the players deserve a celebration now. And next year we’re going to try to win the Champions League.”

  • Praise for defensive resilience and squad depth

    Barcelona’s march to the title has been built on a sturdy defensive foundation, something Flick was keen to highlight after his backline kept a clean sheet against Los Blancos. The emergence of young talents and the reliability of squad players proved pivotal in navigating a season often disrupted by fitness issues.

    "Injuries haven’t made it easy for us, but even so, we’ve been fantastic," the German explained. "We’ve played very well in this final stretch of the league. We’ve done well in defence. [Pau] Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Eric [Garcia]… They’ve been fantastic. And I’ve been able to make use of the bench because there were so many players available. It might take a few weeks… but we’re happy. We played and defended very well against a great team. I’m proud – what can I say? The atmosphere in this dressing room is fabulous. I’m happy in Barcelona."

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    A 'spectacular' bond within the dressing room

    Flick also touched upon the mental strength of his squad and the culture he has built since arriving in Catalonia. He revealed that he chose to be open with his players regarding his father's passing, a decision that fostered a wave of support from the team during their title celebrations.

    "It’s not easy. You have to manage things. At the start of the season, I spoke about egos, but then what I saw in training gave me a very good feeling," Flick noted before discussing the pre-match news. "My mum called to tell me that my dad had passed away. I have a good relationship with the players, and I wanted to tell them. It’s not easy to speak on a day like today. But the players’ reaction has been spectacular. I’m very proud because everyone feels part of this and is connected. It’s difficult for me to talk about this today, but I’m happy. Thank you."

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