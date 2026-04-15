'Emotional' Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone revels in victory over 'Lamine Yamal's Barcelona' in Champions League & heaps praise on 'genius' Antoine Griezmann

Reflecting on his side's tactical evolution and their knack for overcoming Barcelona across different eras, Simeone emphasised that the team now prioritises an offensive philosophy.

Addressing the media after reaching his fourth career semi-final, the Atletico boss said: "Knocking Barca out in the Champions League quarterfinals isn't easy. We've faced [Lionel] Messi's Barca, Yamal's Barca, and we've done it. It's been 14 years. Seeing the team compete still makes me emotional. The players have changed, we've started again so many times, and once again we're among the four best teams in Europe. How good is it to play a Champions League semifinal!"

Simeone specifically highlighted the brilliance of Griezmann, who is set to join Orlando City in MLS this summer, as a cornerstone of their enduring success. "He's a genius. We'll realise over time that we've had a football genius here, a player who makes the difference, with experience, and personality," he added. "Let's hope God and destiny give him what he's looking for in his time left with us."