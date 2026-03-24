Elkann: "Losses are falling; Juventus never gives up. We are committed to supporting the club’s sporting and financial success"

"In early 2026, Juventus also extended the contract of rising star Kenan Yildiz until 2030, reaffirming our commitment to developing and retaining the club’s best prospects. This approach reflects our enduring belief in Juventus. Exor remains a proud owner of the club, continuing a connection that, through my family, has lasted for over a century. We remain fully committed to supporting Juventus’ sporting and financial success and believe there is a bright future ahead of us."

"As the legend Omar Sivori once said: ‘Here you must always fight, and when it seems all is lost, keep believing: Juve never gives up’."