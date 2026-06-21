AFP
Does Nicolas Jackson want to leave Chelsea? Transfer update on Senegalese striker following Bundesliga title-winning loan spell at Bayern Munich alongside Harry Kane
Alonso to evaluate Jackson in pre-season
The 25-year-old striker is currently representing Senegal at the World Cup, but his club future is becoming a major talking point ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. After spending the previous season on loan at the Allianz Arena, Jackson is returning to west London with the intention of fighting for his place under the newly appointed Xabi Alonso.
According to Football Insider, Jackson is delaying any potential move away from the club until later in the transfer window to give himself the best possible chance of making an impact. It is understood that Alonso wants to assess his entire squad personally before identifying which players will form part of his long-term project at Stamford Bridge.
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Bayern Munich pass on permanent deal
Jackson enjoyed a successful stint in Germany, where he contributed to Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title win, even if he found himself serving as a rotation option behind Harry Kane. Despite his contributions, the Bavarian giants have decided not to make the move permanent this summer.
The German club held a £70m option to buy the forward but ultimately opted against triggering it, paving the way for his return to England. "He's going to return to Chelsea this pre-season and I'm sure Jackson will be looking to see if he can make an impact on Xabi Alonso," explained transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke on the Transfer Insider podcast. "It's a clean slate for everybody at Chelsea and I'm sure Alonso will cast an eye over everybody."
Growing interest from Serie A and Premier League
While Jackson remains focused on impressing the hierarchy in London, he is not short of potential suitors should he be deemed surplus to requirements. Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli have both been credited with an interest in the versatile attacker as they look to bolster their offensive lines for the new season.
Closer to home, Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the former Villarreal man. Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown indicated that the Magpies have been approached regarding a potential deal.
Jackson’s representatives are believed to have been active in gauging interest across Europe, ensuring that options remain open if his path at Chelsea remains blocked.
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Competition for places at Stamford Bridge
Jackson faces a significant battle to secure regular minutes next term given the depth of Chelsea's attacking department. With the likes of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap already in the ranks, Alonso must manage a crowded frontline, especially with no European football on the calendar to provide extra rotation opportunities.
However, Jackson's ability to play across the attack and his long-term contract, which runs until 2033, provide Chelsea with plenty of leverage.