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Does NFL share blame for Spurs’ injury struggles? Retractable pitch forms part of major fitness review as £1 billion stadium hosts American football fixtures
Retractable pitch under the microscope
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is world-renowned for its dual-surface technology, allowing a grass football pitch to slide away to reveal a synthetic turf used for NFL games and concerts. However, according to Sky Sports, the club's new performance director, Dan Lewindon, is now investigating whether this engineering marvel is contributing to a spike in serious leg and ligament injuries. While independent testing has been carried out on the bounce and surface tension of the pitch, the results remain inconclusive, prompting further analysis to compare the surface against other Premier League grounds.
Concerns have been heightened by a series of high-profile injuries occurring specifically at home. Stars such as Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, and Wilson Odobert have all suffered significant setbacks in N17. James Maddison also suffered a partial ACL tear during a home clash against Bodo/Glimt before later rupturing it completely. The review comes at a time when Real Madrid are facing similar scrutiny, with the Spanish giants also investigating a spate of ACL injuries following the installation of a retractable pitch at the renovated Santiago Bernabeu.
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Structural failures and managerial upheaval
Beyond the turf, Lewindon’s three-month review has reportedly uncovered structural issues within the club's performance department. There is a growing belief within the hierarchy that a lack of integration and shared decision-making between medical and coaching staff has led to a cycle of injury reoccurrences. To combat this, Spurs plan to implement a "small-team approach," where specific physios are assigned to groups of just six players to ensure more personalised training designs and higher-quality physical preparation.
The constant revolving door in the dugout has also been cited as a contributing factor. With four different head coaches - Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank, Igor Tudor, and Roberto De Zerbi - leading the team in just a single year, the players have been subjected to wildly different training methods and tactical demands. This lack of continuity is believed to have increased the physical risk to the squad, as players struggled to adapt to the changing intensity levels required by each new regime.
Club defends medical team over Simons incident
The club have also had to defend its medical staff following criticism of how Xavi Simons' season-ending injury was handled. During a victory at Wolves, the midfielder was given ice spray and allowed to return to the field before eventually being stretchered off with a ruptured ACL. Despite fan backlash, the club stands by the decision. It is understood Lewindon was very satisfied with the medical team's handling of the situation. Simons wanted to continue at Molineux, and with an ACL test hard to perform at pitchside, the decision to allow him the opportunity to return to the game was deemed correct by the club.
Crucially, the club maintains that no further damage was caused by his brief return to the pitch. This incident was one of many during a nightmare debut period as Spurs also lost Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie to serious injuries in De Zerbi's first three matches at the helm. The Italian coach is said to be pushing for a more robust support system, including the appointment of a team psychologist to improve communication across the performance and medical departments.
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Maddison demands answers
Maddison has been vocal about the need for a deep dive into the club's fitness records, saying: "Our situation with the injuries has been worse than any other club. People try and say, 'Oh, but we've got this and that'. But ours is astronomical, and we need to look at why that is. Sometimes it can just be unlucky, sometimes it can be a coincidence, like me doing my ACL or [Dejan] Kulusevski getting a horrendous knock off [Marc] Guehi. That's not the medical team, that's not the pitch or all the theories that you see, sometimes that's rubbish."
Despite his pragmatic view on some incidents, Maddison is convinced that the sheer volume of absences derailed the season as Spurs fought to avoid relegation. "We've been a bit unlucky," he added. "But like I said, the big names that we've missed, it does affect you and you can't just deny that. Myself, Kulusevski and [Mohammed] Kudus, and [Rodrigo] Bentancur missed three months and whatnot. If you had had them for the whole season, we wouldn't have been in this situation, I strongly believe. That's just not me being naive, that's just a fact. But it is the situation we find ourselves in, and I am just proud of the lads to dig deep today."