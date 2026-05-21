Djed Spence set to play in protective mask due to broken jaw after elbow from Liam Delap in Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea

According to The Athletic, Spence has been diagnosed with a broken jaw following a physical encounter in Spurs' 2-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday. The injury occurred during a flashpoint in the match where Spence was caught by a stray elbow from Delap, leading to immediate concern from the medical staff on the touchline.

Spence later shared footage of the incident on social media, with a series of laughing emojis in the caption. Despite the severity of the fracture, the former Middlesbrough man is determined to remain available for Roberto De Zerbi’s side heading into the final weekend of the campaign. Medical experts are set to fill Spence with a specialized protective mask, a common sight in modern football for players looking to return to action quickly following facial trauma.