Diagnoses for Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig are in: FC Bayern must do without the trio for the time being

Davies, who had to be substituted in tears just 20 minutes after coming on, suffered a strain to his hamstring. He had already suffered a torn muscle fibre in the same area shortly after his comeback from a cruciate ligament rupture in mid-February, which is why the Canadian's reaction to this latest setback was so emotional.

Musiala, meanwhile, is suffering from "pain in his left ankle, which he injured in the summer," the club said. Goalkeeper Urbig suffered a concussion in the last scene of the game and when Munich conceded their only goal. All three will be unavailable for next Saturday's match against Bayer Leverkusen, which is why Sven Ulreich is expected to guard the record champions' goal. In addition to Urbig, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also out again with a torn muscle fibre since last week.