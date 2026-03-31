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De Zerbi to Tottenham is a done deal: the details of the agreement are in place, with only the official announcement remaining

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Following his departure from Marseille, the Italian manager is ready to make a fresh start. An agreement has been reached for him to return to the Premier League as Tottenham’s manager.

Roberto De Zerbi is set to become Tottenham’s next manager. The former Marseille manager, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, is returning to the Premier League and will take his place on the Spurs’ bench with immediate effect to try and secure survival and keep the club in the Premier League (they are currently one point clear of the third-bottom spot – ed.)


Following intense negotiations, the London club’s directors have finally convinced the Italian manager to accept a contract covering the remaining seven matches of this season plus a further four years.


  • NOTHING IN THIS

    De Zerbi calls – will Alessandro Nesta answer?


    Tuttosport reports that De Zerbi is trying to persuade Nesta to join him in London as his assistant in Tottenham’s coaching staff: this is a rumour that, at least for the moment, has not been confirmed.


    The former Milan and Lazio defender has been out of work since last season, which ended with Monza’s relegation to Serie B: a league where he previously managed Reggiana, Frosinone and Perugia after beginning his coaching career at Miami FC in the United States following his retirement from playing.


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  • SPURS vs RDZ

    Following his departure from Marseille, De Zerbi had been reluctant to accept any further offers this season. However, Tottenham are managing to change his mind, as they seek to bring him back to the Premier League after his two-year spell in charge of Brighton.


    The London club is looking for its third manager of the season, the fourth in the last year. Indeed, despite winning the Europa League, Ange Postecoglou was replaced by Thomas Frank, who was then replaced by Igor Tudor, who now leaves the team fourth from bottom in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.


    De Zerbi has now agreed to join Tottenham, who are offering him a five-year contract worth £12 million per season, plus a signing bonus and a bonus should the team avoid relegation.


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