Curtis Jones admits 'it's tough' to see Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool as midfielder says he 'learned a lot' from departing star

Jones provided a glimpse into the dressing room's perspective on losing such an influential figure. The midfielder, who has risen through the ranks while Salah was breaking records, was quick to highlight the professional standards set by the departing star.

"I’m speaking as a fan as well, it’s obviously hard to see a player like Mo [leave], who has given this club everything," Jones explained to TNT. "The records that he’s set and broken himself… it’s been a joy to be a part of his journey and see how hard that he’s worked. You always see Mo with the goals and assists and the exciting times that he’s given. As a player, I’ve seen how hard he works in the gym and how much he looks after himself, his body and recovery and all the extras he puts in. I’ve learned and taken a lot from him. I’m not built like Mo but I try to have the same mindset."