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With the 2026 World Cup set to begin in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the defending champions are ready to make history again.

On the eve of the tournament, former Tango striker Hernán Crespo speaks exclusively to Koora about the Albiceleste's chances, Lionel Messi's legacy, the new generation of stars, and the winning mentality that returned Argentina to the summit.

Crespo, whose name is etched in gold in Argentine football history, speaks not just as an analyst or a coach with continental honours, but as one of the Albiceleste's all-time greats. A striker who scored 35 international goals in 64 appearances for Argentina between 1995 and 2007, including four goals in eight World Cup matches, he experienced football's greatest nights as a player for giants such as Milan, Inter, Chelsea and River Plate, before enjoying continental success as a coach in South America and Asia.

In the first part of his interview with Koora, Crespo discusses Argentina's chances of retaining the World Cup even if Messi retires, outlines the two conditions he believes are essential to ending the nation's title drought, and credits Lionel Scaloni for his success in Qatar.

The conversation ranges beyond the national team, as Crespo names his pick for the best Latin American striker currently in the game, assesses the prospects of Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández, and offers his take on the eternal debate between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

With Argentina drawn in a challenging group alongside Algeria, Jordan and Austria, Crespo shares his insights on the team's chances of defending the trophy and explains what he sees in this generation that could help them make history again.Now, on to the first part of the interview: