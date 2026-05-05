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Crisis at AC Milan? Massimiliano Allegri holds intense emergency meeting with squad as Champions League qualification hopes fade
Allegri demands accountability at Milanello
Allegri chose a moment of high tension on Tuesday to address his players directly at the club's training ground, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The Rossoneri have struggled recently, culminating in a frustrating 2-0 away loss to Sassuolo. This slump leaves Milan sitting third in the Serie A table on 67 points, closely trailed by Juventus and Roma. The 58-year-old manager urged the group to reflect on their journey and insisted the squad must immediately take collective responsibility to prevent a complete collapse.
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Respecting the shirt and loyal supporters
The manager focused heavily on the hard work the squad have put in. Allegri delivered a clear message to the dressing room, reminding them that they have worked seriously and intensely for 10 months, making it everyone's responsibility to complete this path and achieve their set objectives. His address extended beyond tactics, emphasising the weight of representing the club. He demanded they turn things around for themselves, the prestigious jersey, and the loyal supporters. The travelling fans backed the team incessantly in Reggio Emilia from the first whistle until the last, only voicing their understandable dissent after the final whistle.
A delicate balance of tension and calm
While the summit was intense and sincere, the former Juventus boss is also trying to manage the psychological state of a squad running low on confidence. Milan currently hold a three-point advantage over fourth-placed Juventus, meaning any further slip-ups could be disastrous. The manager is keenly aware that he must extract every last drop of effort from his existing core if the club are to hold their nerve during this frantic top-four race.
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Future of the project under the spotlight
The remaining three league fixtures against Atalanta, Genoa, and Cagliari will be definitive for Allegri’s tenure. The club must secure vital points to guarantee Champions League next season. If they fail, sweeping changes to the sporting project could dominate the impending summer transfer window at San Siro.