Could a spectacular three-way transfer swap be in the works? Milan are reportedly eyeing FC Bayern Munich’s next star as a transfer target

The Senegalese forward, currently on loan from Chelsea FC, is set to leave the German record champions at the end of the season, with a permanent move ruled out.

The performance-based purchase obligation is now out of reach, and the €65 million buy-out clause is considered prohibitive. He will therefore return to Chelsea in the short term, yet his long-term future in London looks uncertain.

That uncertainty has drawn interest from several top clubs, including Milan. As SPOX’s partner site calciomercato.com reported in mid-March, SSC Napoli and Juventus Turin are also monitoring Jackson’s situation alongside the Rossoneri.